Morgan Stanley Trims Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Target Price to $71.00

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $71.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BX. Argus lifted their target price on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.60.

BX opened at $40.53 on Friday. Blackstone Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.23 and a 200-day moving average of $54.27.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 314.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Group will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 105.63%.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 333,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.02 per share, with a total value of $8,689,769.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,618,455.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 20,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 11.8% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 10,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

