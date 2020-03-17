Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CIB. BTIG Research lowered Bancolombia from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Bancolombia from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. HSBC upgraded Bancolombia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bancolombia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bancolombia from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.33.

Shares of CIB stock opened at $23.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.99 and a 200 day moving average of $50.89. Bancolombia has a 1 year low of $23.23 and a 1 year high of $56.10.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 14.84%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bancolombia will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,982,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,019,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Bancolombia by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,261,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,119,000 after acquiring an additional 220,593 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bancolombia by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,017,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,046,000 after acquiring an additional 199,803 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Bancolombia by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 838,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,929,000 after acquiring an additional 91,172 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bancolombia by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 573,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,403,000 after acquiring an additional 193,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.44% of the company’s stock.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

