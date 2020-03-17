Citigroup Cuts Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Price Target to $11.00

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $40.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $38.80 target price on the stock. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.33.

CLB stock opened at $8.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.34 million, a PE ratio of 4.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.84. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $75.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.31 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 42.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Lawrence Bruno bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.86 per share, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,799 shares in the company, valued at $306,733.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Core Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 183.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

