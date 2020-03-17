Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold”

Deutsche Bank cut shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has $24.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $60.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CPRI. ValuEngine downgraded Capri from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Capri from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capri from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Capri in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Capri from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.29.

CPRI opened at $9.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01. Capri has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 6.08%. Capri’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Capri will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter worth $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter worth $13,435,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capri by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,363,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,422,000 after purchasing an additional 133,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capri by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

