Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Short Interest Up 8.5% in February

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 36,770,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the February 13th total of 33,900,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague bought 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,935,357 shares in the company, valued at $29,030,355. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 103,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.13 per share, with a total value of $2,897,390.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,092,300 shares of company stock valued at $26,365,734. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 20.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7,151.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 14,303 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 11.3% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 135,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 13,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 33.3% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 25,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPD opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.04 and its 200 day moving average is $26.78. Enterprise Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 18.88%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

