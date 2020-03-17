KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the February 13th total of 3,290,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 224,951 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $8,775,338.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,098,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,841,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,480,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,722,000 after buying an additional 651,355 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,059,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,791,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,407,000 after buying an additional 184,161 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,955,000. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on KB Home from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.23.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.29. KB Home has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $40.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.13.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

