KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the February 13th total of 3,290,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 224,951 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $8,775,338.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,098,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,841,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,480,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,722,000 after buying an additional 651,355 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,059,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,791,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,407,000 after buying an additional 184,161 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,955,000. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.29. KB Home has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $40.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.13.
KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 12.63%.
About KB Home
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
