FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) Short Interest Up 8.4% in February

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the February 13th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on FBL Financial Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded FBL Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FBL Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of FBL Financial Group stock opened at $32.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.37. FBL Financial Group has a 52 week low of $30.19 and a 52 week high of $68.30. The company has a market capitalization of $927.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $193.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.48 million. On average, equities analysts expect that FBL Financial Group will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. This is an increase from FBL Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. FBL Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFG. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of FBL Financial Group by 20.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FBL Financial Group by 159.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of FBL Financial Group by 110.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of FBL Financial Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of FBL Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FBL Financial Group

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

