Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €28.50 by HSBC

Covestro (ETR:1COV) received a €28.50 ($33.14) price target from HSBC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on 1COV. Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Baader Bank set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €43.31 ($50.36).

Shares of ETR:1COV opened at €24.70 ($28.72) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion and a PE ratio of 8.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is €36.02 and its 200 day moving average is €41.34. Covestro has a 52 week low of €27.07 ($31.48) and a 52 week high of €55.78 ($64.86). The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

