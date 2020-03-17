Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the February 13th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 1.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 118,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 682,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,749,000 after purchasing an additional 74,505 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the 3rd quarter worth $379,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 419.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 77,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 208.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 168,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 323,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on RBC shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

NYSE:RBC opened at $61.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.58. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Regal Beloit has a 52 week low of $59.01 and a 52 week high of $90.18.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $738.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.53 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.86%.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Further Reading: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.