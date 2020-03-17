Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the February 13th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.3 days. Approximately 12.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

KWR stock opened at $131.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.90. Quaker Chemical has a 52 week low of $118.82 and a 52 week high of $224.30.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $391.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.54 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Quaker Chemical will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KWR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KWR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quaker Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG
Hudson Pacific Properties Inc Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG
Credit Suisse AG Has $10.28 Million Holdings in Hostess Brands Inc
Credit Suisse AG Has $10.28 Million Holdings in Hostess Brands Inc
Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc
Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc
Credit Suisse AG Grows Position in iShares US Technology ETF
Credit Suisse AG Grows Position in iShares US Technology ETF
Credit Suisse AG Makes New $10.42 Million Investment in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF
Credit Suisse AG Makes New $10.42 Million Investment in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF
Credit Suisse AG Boosts Holdings in Legg Mason Inc
Credit Suisse AG Boosts Holdings in Legg Mason Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report