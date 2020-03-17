Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the February 13th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.3 days. Approximately 12.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

KWR stock opened at $131.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.90. Quaker Chemical has a 52 week low of $118.82 and a 52 week high of $224.30.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $391.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.54 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Quaker Chemical will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KWR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KWR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quaker Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

