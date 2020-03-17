Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,990,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the February 13th total of 23,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 13.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Centennial Resource Development from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America cut Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CDEV opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. Centennial Resource Development has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.65 million, a PE ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 2.21.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Shapiro bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,002 shares in the company, valued at $280,323.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Glyphis bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $28,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 708,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,021.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,493,889 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after buying an additional 350,080 shares during the last quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 481,005 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 317,338 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter valued at $6,057,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter valued at $1,271,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 139,180 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

