Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.71 Million Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) by 52.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,903 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after buying an additional 12,354 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,429,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $372,000.

COWZ stock opened at $21.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.53 and its 200 day moving average is $29.62.

