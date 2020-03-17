Barclays Analysts Give Sanofi (EPA:SAN) a €80.00 Price Target

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been given a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SAN. UBS Group set a €104.00 ($120.93) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €99.00 ($115.12) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €99.38 ($115.56).

SAN stock opened at €74.50 ($86.63) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €87.65 and its 200 day moving average is €85.39. Sanofi has a 12 month low of €63.09 ($73.36) and a 12 month high of €92.97 ($108.10).

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

