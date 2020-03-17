Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TEI) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TEI) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,317 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 375.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 11,073 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter.

Get Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:TEI opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.02. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $10.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.0597 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.