Advisor Group Inc. Buys 18,685 Shares of IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ)

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,685 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in IQIYI were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in IQIYI by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in IQIYI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,638,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in IQIYI by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 24,489 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in IQIYI by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in IQIYI by 1,344.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.94% of the company’s stock.

IQ stock opened at $17.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.25. IQIYI Inc has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($3.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($2.94). IQIYI had a negative return on equity of 76.52% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.83) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that IQIYI Inc will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded IQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub downgraded IQIYI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded IQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. HSBC upgraded IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.48.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

