Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 2,740 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $9,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 14,471 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,155,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,517,000 after purchasing an additional 348,120 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 529,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,025,000 after purchasing an additional 143,870 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 126,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $15.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.51. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $20.78.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $107.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.57 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 3.04%. Physicians Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 9th. Capital One Financial raised Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

In related news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $92,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John T. Thomas purchased 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $99,477.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 327,901 shares in the company, valued at $5,177,556.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

