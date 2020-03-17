Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 66,700 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,700 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $9,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

In related news, Chairman Frank Mccormick sold 82,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $3,141,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,335,895 shares in the company, valued at $50,657,138.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cameron Turtle sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total value of $74,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,761.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,317 shares of company stock valued at $6,537,919 in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BBIO opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion and a PE ratio of -7.12. The company has a current ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $48.36.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.82 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. BridgeBio Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.38.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

Read More: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO).

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.