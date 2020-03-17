Franklin Resources Inc. Has $10.26 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 87,433 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.22% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $10,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWY. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1,355.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,881,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683,061 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 1,668,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,560 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,601,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2,733.2% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 301,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,998,000 after acquiring an additional 291,062 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $15,672,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWY opened at $41.87 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a one year low of $41.83 and a one year high of $64.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.70.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

