Franklin Resources Inc. Has $12.60 Million Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 1,249.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,146 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Repligen worth $12,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repligen stock opened at $87.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 13.28 and a quick ratio of 12.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 198.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.34. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $52.87 and a one year high of $109.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.41.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $69.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.37 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 7.92%. Repligen’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 11,735 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total value of $1,074,456.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,163,910.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Cox sold 4,455 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $413,468.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,292.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,531 shares of company stock valued at $2,312,384 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RGEN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Repligen from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stephens raised their target price on Repligen from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.57.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

