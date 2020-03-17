Franklin Resources Inc. Takes $14.67 Million Position in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 329,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,674,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACA. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACA opened at $33.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.50. Arcosa Inc has a twelve month low of $28.34 and a twelve month high of $47.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $446.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.10 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 6.52%. Research analysts expect that Arcosa Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

ACA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti increased their price target on Arcosa from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stephens increased their price objective on Arcosa from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.19.

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

