ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 226 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 79,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11,044 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $335.71 on Tuesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $281.66 and a 1 year high of $413.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $372.20 and its 200 day moving average is $358.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.64 and a beta of 1.06.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.12). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 76.08% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $624.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BIO. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $409.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

