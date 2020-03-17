Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,282 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 26.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,281,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,301,000 after buying an additional 481,964 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $1,479,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 314.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 93,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 70,868 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 23.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,394,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,185,000 after buying an additional 263,719 shares in the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.39. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $14.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $55.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.01 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.83% and a negative net margin of 195.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub cut Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amicus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.09.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 100,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $1,035,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,953,808.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellen Rosenberg sold 22,100 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $228,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,372.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 242,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,084. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

