Panagora Asset Management Inc. Takes $1.48 Million Position in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EPAM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 321 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EPAM. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $252.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $254.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.10.

NYSE EPAM opened at $160.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. EPAM Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $157.16 and a 52-week high of $248.27.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $632.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.11 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that EPAM Systems Inc will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

