Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Sohu.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sohu.com from $11.00 to $9.40 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sohu.com in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $11.30 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.57.

NASDAQ SOHU opened at $6.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.73. The stock has a market cap of $324.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.57. Sohu.com has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $21.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $489.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.86 million. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.50) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sohu.com will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOHU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the fourth quarter worth $7,479,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,823,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,569,000 after purchasing an additional 309,398 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 621.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 166,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 143,619 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the fourth quarter worth $1,074,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the fourth quarter worth $945,000. 53.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

