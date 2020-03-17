Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 260,545 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 94.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 260,545 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 412.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

LW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $92.00 in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.43.

NYSE LW opened at $52.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.30. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $51.47 and a 52 week high of $96.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 869.30% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total transaction of $552,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 3,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.47, for a total value of $317,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,789 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

