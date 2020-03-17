ProShare Advisors LLC Has $973,000 Stock Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,151,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,705,000 after purchasing an additional 32,011 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,998,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,630,000 after purchasing an additional 771,273 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,040,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,502,000 after purchasing an additional 249,015 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 838,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,315,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 785,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,905,000 after purchasing an additional 22,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

In other Webster Financial news, CEO John R. Ciulla bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.51 per share, with a total value of $106,973.00. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WBS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Compass Point upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.50 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.93.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $23.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.33. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $56.71.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.90 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 26.57%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.31%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.