Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 92.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,638 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.92, for a total transaction of $879,552.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.05, for a total value of $810,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,046.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,284 shares of company stock valued at $8,021,837 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ESS has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI raised Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $341.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Sandler O’Neill raised Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.64.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $223.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $306.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $223.13 and a 1-year high of $334.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by ($1.47). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.0775 per share. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 58.30%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

