LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Holdings Raised by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at $439,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 215,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,253,000 after purchasing an additional 30,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at $320,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub downgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. LivaNova currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.

In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $45.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.37. LivaNova PLC has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $99.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.35.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.49 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.47% and a negative net margin of 14.31%. LivaNova’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV?) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

