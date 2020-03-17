168,003 Shares in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 168,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Sangamo Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 1,621.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,521 shares during the period. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. 67.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ SGMO opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $5.03 and a 12 month high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $773.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.87.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.37. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 92.93% and a negative return on equity of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $54.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 104.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski acquired 15,000 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $94,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SGMO. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Sangamo Therapeutics Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.