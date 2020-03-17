ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 9,153 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) by 218.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,153 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 35.4% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

CDAY has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.88.

In related news, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 86,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $6,580,055.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,464,520.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 15,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $1,057,222.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,001,558 shares of company stock worth $291,362,277 in the last ninety days. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDAY stock opened at $47.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 250.23 and a beta of 1.44. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $79.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.17 and its 200 day moving average is $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $221.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.15 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 1.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

