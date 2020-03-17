ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 9,153 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY)

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) by 218.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,153 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 35.4% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

CDAY has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.88.

In related news, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 86,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $6,580,055.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,464,520.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 15,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $1,057,222.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,001,558 shares of company stock worth $291,362,277 in the last ninety days. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDAY stock opened at $47.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 250.23 and a beta of 1.44. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $79.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.17 and its 200 day moving average is $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $221.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.15 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 1.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY)

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.71 Million Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF
Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.71 Million Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF
Barclays Analysts Give Sanofi a €80.00 Price Target
Barclays Analysts Give Sanofi a €80.00 Price Target
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Inc.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Inc.
Advisor Group Inc. Buys 18,685 Shares of IQIYI Inc
Advisor Group Inc. Buys 18,685 Shares of IQIYI Inc
Peninsula Energy Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell
Peninsula Energy Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell
Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 2,740 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust
Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 2,740 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report