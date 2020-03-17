Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 18,109 Shares of Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) by 237.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,109 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Lawson Products worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Lawson Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lawson Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lawson Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lawson Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lawson Products alerts:

In other Lawson Products news, CEO Michael G. Decata purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.58 per share, with a total value of $98,950.00. Also, major shareholder King Luther Capital Management purchased 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.59 per share, with a total value of $401,244.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $600,574 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LAWS shares. ValuEngine downgraded Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Lawson Products from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th.

NASDAQ LAWS opened at $27.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $284.25 million, a PE ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Lawson Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $58.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.33 and a 200-day moving average of $45.86.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.56). Lawson Products had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $88.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lawson Products, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.