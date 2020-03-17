Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.34 Million Position in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,429 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Macy’s by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 269,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 23,378 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Macy’s by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 10,491 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Macy’s by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Macy’s by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,572,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,677,000 after purchasing an additional 300,985 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macy’s stock opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.79. Macy’s Inc has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.377 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on M shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.59.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

