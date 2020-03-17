Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 431 Shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AON during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AON opened at $170.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.78. Aon PLC has a 12 month low of $154.51 and a 12 month high of $238.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $217.82 and its 200 day moving average is $203.79.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. AON had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 13.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. Citigroup started coverage on AON in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James downgraded AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.56.

In related news, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,534,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,757 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,895. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total value of $550,294.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 220,571 shares in the company, valued at $51,562,882.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

