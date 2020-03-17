Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 219,081 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 94.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 219,081 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $691,842,000 after buying an additional 32,745 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 2,599,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,418,000 after acquiring an additional 20,718 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,404,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $262,156,000 after acquiring an additional 366,909 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 774,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,405,000 after acquiring an additional 30,970 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 667,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,782,000 after acquiring an additional 65,129 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles M. Sonsteby bought 1,500 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.26 per share, for a total transaction of $168,390.00. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $89,636.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $49.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.17 and a twelve month high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.08.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

