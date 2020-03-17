Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,458 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.37% of Metropolitan Bank worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 105.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 331.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. 56.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Harvey Gutman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.84 per share, for a total transaction of $29,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $114,091.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,252 shares of company stock valued at $211,584 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCB opened at $21.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.42. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $51.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.80.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.49 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 21.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Metropolitan Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

