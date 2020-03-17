Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Upgraded at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BGNE. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Beigene in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $197.30 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Beigene from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Beigene in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Beigene in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Beigene from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $196.93.

NASDAQ BGNE opened at $140.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.45 and its 200 day moving average is $159.44. Beigene has a fifty-two week low of $113.01 and a fifty-two week high of $210.35.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($6.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.53) by ($1.86). Beigene had a negative net margin of 221.53% and a negative return on equity of 69.41%. The company had revenue of $56.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.52) earnings per share. Beigene’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Beigene will post -18.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total value of $256,035.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 291,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,784,640.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.14, for a total value of $785,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,395,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,141,441.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beigene in the fourth quarter worth about $4,144,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Beigene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Beigene by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Beigene during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Beigene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

