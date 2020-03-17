Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Upgraded at Macquarie

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Macquarie upgraded shares of Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BGNE. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Beigene in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $197.30 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Beigene from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Beigene in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Beigene in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Beigene from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $196.93.

NASDAQ BGNE opened at $140.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.45 and its 200 day moving average is $159.44. Beigene has a fifty-two week low of $113.01 and a fifty-two week high of $210.35.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($6.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.53) by ($1.86). Beigene had a negative net margin of 221.53% and a negative return on equity of 69.41%. The company had revenue of $56.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.52) earnings per share. Beigene’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Beigene will post -18.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total value of $256,035.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 291,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,784,640.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.14, for a total value of $785,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,395,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,141,441.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beigene in the fourth quarter worth about $4,144,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Beigene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Beigene by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Beigene during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Beigene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Analyst Recommendations for Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Receive News & Ratings for Beigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Beigene Upgraded at Macquarie
Beigene Upgraded at Macquarie
United Rentals, Inc. Director Shiv Singh Purchases 600 Shares
United Rentals, Inc. Director Shiv Singh Purchases 600 Shares
Hanover Insurance Group Inc Short Interest Up 8.2% in February
Hanover Insurance Group Inc Short Interest Up 8.2% in February
Salem Media Group Inc CEO Edward G. Atsinger III Buys 17,194 Shares of Stock
Salem Media Group Inc CEO Edward G. Atsinger III Buys 17,194 Shares of Stock
PolyOne Co. SVP Buys $17,760.00 in Stock
PolyOne Co. SVP Buys $17,760.00 in Stock
Ensign Energy Services Inc Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock
Ensign Energy Services Inc Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report