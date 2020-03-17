United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Director Shiv Singh Purchases 600 Shares

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Director Shiv Singh acquired 600 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.53 per share, with a total value of $53,118.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,421.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $83.23 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.09 and a 1 year high of $170.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.01.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.38. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.85 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URI. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 778.3% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on URI shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $170.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.89.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

