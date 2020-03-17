United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Director Shiv Singh Purchases 600 Shares

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Director Shiv Singh acquired 600 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.53 per share, with a total value of $53,118.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,421.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $83.23 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.09 and a 1 year high of $170.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.01.
United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.38. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.85 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on URI shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $170.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.89.
About United Rentals
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.
