Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) Short Interest Up 8.2% in February

Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 573,600 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the February 13th total of 530,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 253,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on THG shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Hanover Insurance Group from $151.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 1,348 shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $187,250.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,620.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 675 shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.96, for a total value of $91,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,033 shares in the company, valued at $679,253.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,295 shares of company stock worth $2,812,707 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $87.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Hanover Insurance Group has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $144.71.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 8.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hanover Insurance Group will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.86%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

