Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) CEO Edward G. Atsinger III Buys 17,194 Shares of Stock

Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) CEO Edward G. Atsinger III purchased 17,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $16,850.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,830.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Edward G. Atsinger III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Edward G. Atsinger III bought 100 shares of Salem Media Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $145.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Edward G. Atsinger III bought 1,962 shares of Salem Media Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $2,903.76.

SALM stock opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Salem Media Group Inc has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $2.69. The firm has a market cap of $29.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Salem Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Salem Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Salem Media Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the period. 17.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

