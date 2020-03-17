PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) SVP Buys $17,760.00 in Stock

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) SVP M. John Jr. Midea bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.76 per share, for a total transaction of $17,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,195.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:POL opened at $15.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.78. PolyOne Co. has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $37.33.

Get PolyOne alerts:

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $658.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. PolyOne had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 18.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PolyOne Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.203 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.93%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in PolyOne by 24,667.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after buying an additional 242,480 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in PolyOne by 253.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 48,396 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in PolyOne by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after buying an additional 8,489 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in PolyOne by 204.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in PolyOne by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 24,266 shares in the last quarter. 77.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet lowered PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised PolyOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.71.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

Read More: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for PolyOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.