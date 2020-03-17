PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) SVP Buys $17,760.00 in Stock

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) SVP M. John Jr. Midea bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.76 per share, for a total transaction of $17,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,195.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:POL opened at $15.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.78. PolyOne Co. has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $37.33.
PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $658.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. PolyOne had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 18.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PolyOne Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in PolyOne by 24,667.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after buying an additional 242,480 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in PolyOne by 253.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 48,396 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in PolyOne by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after buying an additional 8,489 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in PolyOne by 204.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in PolyOne by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 24,266 shares in the last quarter. 77.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet lowered PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised PolyOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.71.
PolyOne Company Profile
PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.
Read More: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for PolyOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.