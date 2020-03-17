Ensign Energy Services Inc (TSE:ESI) Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Ensign Energy Services Inc (TSE:ESI) Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes purchased 50,000 shares of Ensign Energy Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 943,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$360,358.88.

Robert Harold Geddes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 5th, Robert Harold Geddes purchased 45,300 shares of Ensign Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,173.00.

On Friday, January 3rd, Robert Harold Geddes purchased 15,531 shares of Ensign Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,904.58.

Shares of ESI stock opened at C$0.31 on Tuesday. Ensign Energy Services Inc has a 1 year low of C$0.29 and a 1 year high of C$6.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.05.

ESI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$4.40 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Ensign Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$0.60 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.63.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

