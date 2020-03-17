Ensign Energy Services Inc (TSE:ESI) Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Ensign Energy Services Inc (TSE:ESI) Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes purchased 50,000 shares of Ensign Energy Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 943,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$360,358.88.
Robert Harold Geddes also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 5th, Robert Harold Geddes purchased 45,300 shares of Ensign Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,173.00.
- On Friday, January 3rd, Robert Harold Geddes purchased 15,531 shares of Ensign Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,904.58.
Shares of ESI stock opened at C$0.31 on Tuesday. Ensign Energy Services Inc has a 1 year low of C$0.29 and a 1 year high of C$6.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.05.
Ensign Energy Services Company Profile
Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.
