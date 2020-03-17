Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Director John W. Giambalvo Purchases 1,000 Shares

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Director John W. Giambalvo acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $16,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,029.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLY opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $24.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.73.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $19.73 million during the quarter.

CVLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet cut Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 847,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,508,000 after purchasing an additional 44,096 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 677,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,602,000 after purchasing an additional 32,261 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $5,220,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 43,308 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 12,459 shares during the period. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits. It also offers commercial real estate, industrial, and construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans.

