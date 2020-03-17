Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) CEO Edward G. Atsinger III Buys 15,432 Shares of Stock

Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) CEO Edward G. Atsinger III purchased 15,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $17,592.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Edward G. Atsinger III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Edward G. Atsinger III purchased 100 shares of Salem Media Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $145.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Edward G. Atsinger III purchased 1,962 shares of Salem Media Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $2,903.76.

Salem Media Group stock opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.46. Salem Media Group Inc has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $29.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Salem Media Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Salem Media Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Salem Media Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the period. 17.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

