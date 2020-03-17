Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) Director Christina Keller Acquires 1,267 Shares of Stock

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) Director Christina Keller acquired 1,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.13 per share, for a total transaction of $17,902.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,903 shares in the company, valued at $55,149.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

IBCP stock opened at $14.13 on Tuesday. Independent Bank Co has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $23.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $350.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.48.

Get Independent Bank Co.(MI) alerts:

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 23.61%. The firm had revenue of $46.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.21 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Co will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens raised Independent Bank Co.(MI) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson cut Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub cut Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank Co.(MI) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

About Independent Bank Co.(MI)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Co.(MI) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Co.(MI) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.