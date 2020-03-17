BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Stock Position in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BG. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 3rd quarter worth about $351,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Bunge by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Bunge by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 110,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bunge by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 526,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,792,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BG. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

In other news, CFO John W. Neppl purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.55 per share, for a total transaction of $182,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,610.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Joseph Podwika purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $802,050.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $802,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 92,793 shares of company stock worth $4,588,989. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BG opened at $33.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Bunge Ltd has a 1-year low of $33.32 and a 1-year high of $59.65.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. Bunge had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 12.87%. Bunge’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Ltd will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

