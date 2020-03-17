NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Acquires Shares of 6,900 First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Horizon National by 510.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon National in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon National in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon National in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon National in the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $8.32 on Tuesday. First Horizon National Corp has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $17.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day moving average is $15.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. First Horizon National had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. First Horizon National’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. This is an increase from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is 36.14%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FHN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of First Horizon National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Horizon National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.28.

In other First Horizon National news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 185,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $3,074,495.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 858,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,237,726.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott M. Niswonger bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $908,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 821,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,457,158.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

