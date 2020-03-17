BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.97 Million Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,352,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,163,000 after acquiring an additional 32,312 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $415,733,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,851,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,792,000 after acquiring an additional 39,921 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,034,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,523,000 after acquiring an additional 131,899 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 4,119.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 905,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,195,000 after acquiring an additional 883,736 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Filip Balcaen bought 52,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.37 per share, for a total transaction of $5,687,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,174 shares in the company, valued at $237,770.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MHK opened at $85.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.82. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.33 and a twelve month high of $156.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MHK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

