ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its holdings in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 70.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,015 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABIOMED in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 326.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 638.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ABIOMED in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABMD shares. ValuEngine raised ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut ABIOMED from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on ABIOMED in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.00.

ABIOMED stock opened at $142.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.60. ABIOMED, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.13 and a fifty-two week high of $348.27.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.92 million. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 29.14%. ABIOMED’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABIOMED Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

