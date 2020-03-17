UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) Stock Holdings Lifted by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 53.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,082 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in UGI were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in UGI during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UGI during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in UGI by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in UGI during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in UGI during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UGI alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $26.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. UGI Corp has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $56.49. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.70.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. UGI had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that UGI Corp will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

Several analysts have issued reports on UGI shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of UGI from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of UGI in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

Featured Article: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.