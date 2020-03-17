NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Has $115,000 Stock Position in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,776,000 after buying an additional 61,654 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 383,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,365,000 after buying an additional 8,437 shares during the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 804,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,042,000 after buying an additional 24,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.29% of the company’s stock.

TRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.71.

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $57.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.99. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $82.50. The firm has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 117.83%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

